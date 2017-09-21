Legendary singer Noor Jehan remembered on her 91st birth anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Legendary singer and actress Madam Noor Jehan was remembered on her 91st birth

anniversary across the country and homages were paid to her for contribution in singing which had played great role in enhancing

enthusiasm and fighting spirit amongst the nation in the two

great wars fought in 1965 and 1971.

According to Radio Pakistan, she was known as one of

the greatest and most influential singers of her time in South Asia

and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum.

Noor Jehan’s real name was Allah Rakhi Wasai and she was born

on September 21, 1925 into a family of musicians in Kasur, Punjab.

She recorded about 10,000 songs in various languages of

India and Pakistan including Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi.

Madam ruled the film industry for more than 35 years

and sung appropriately 6,000 songs for Urdu, Punjabi

and Sindhi films. Not only was she a celebrated playback singer but

also a gifted ghazal singer.

In 1957, Noor Jahan was awarded the President’s Award

of Performance for her acting and singing capabilities.

Noor Jahan died on December 23, 2000 in Karachi.