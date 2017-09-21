Legendary singer Noor Jehan remembered on her 91st birth anniversary on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP): Legendary singer and actress Madam Noor Jehan was remembered on her 91st birth
anniversary across the country and homages were paid to her for contribution in singing which had played great role in enhancing
enthusiasm and fighting spirit amongst the nation in the two
great wars fought in 1965 and 1971.
According to Radio Pakistan, she was known as one of
the greatest and most influential singers of her time in South Asia
and was given the honorific title of Malika-e-Tarannum.
Noor Jehan’s real name was Allah Rakhi Wasai and she was born
on September 21, 1925 into a family of musicians in Kasur, Punjab.
She recorded about 10,000 songs in various languages of
India and Pakistan including Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi.
Madam ruled the film industry for more than 35 years
and sung appropriately 6,000 songs for Urdu, Punjabi
and Sindhi films. Not only was she a celebrated playback singer but
also a gifted ghazal singer.
In 1957, Noor Jahan was awarded the President’s Award
of Performance for her acting and singing capabilities.
Noor Jahan died on December 23, 2000 in Karachi.
