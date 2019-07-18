Legendary singer ‘Mehdi Hassan’ remembered on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):The legendary singer Mehdi Hassan was remembered on his 92nd birth anniversary on Thursday (July 18).

He was born on July 18 in Luna village of Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan (India) in

1927.

The legendary Ghazal singer landed his first musical performance on Radio Pakistan in 1957.

Mehdi Hassan had sang many ghazals and playback songs for Pakistani movies. ‘Ranjish hi Sahi Dil Hi Dukhane K Liye Aa’; ‘Patta Patta, Boota Boota’; ‘Dil-E-Nadan Tujhe Hua Kya Hai’ and ‘Dil Ki Baat Labon Par Laakar’ are some of Mehdi’s all-time hits.