Legendary musician ‘Ustad Muhammad Juman’ remembred today

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Renowned Pakistani musician and classical singer Ustad Muhammad Juman was remembred on his 30th death anniversary on Friday (today).

Ustad Muhammad Juman received several awards, including Pride of Performance, Shah Abdul Latif and Sachal Sarmast award.

He sung thousands of songs in Urdu, Sindhi and Saraiki; languages in which he was well-versed and mesmerized his fans all over the world.

His impact on Sindhi music is immense. Muhammad Juman was born in the village of Sorra, located in the Lasbela District of Balochistan, to a musician Haji Ahmed Sakhirani of Sakhirani clan.

It was only natural that he became fond of music from his childhood years. Juman took formal music lessons from a venerable Pakistani musician Ustad Nazar Hussain of Pakistan Television, who had also been a music tutor to the renowned singer Madam Noor Jehan, private /Radio news channels reported.

He went to Radio Pakistan in Karachi to start a career as a surando player (fiddler).

He had played symphonies of Kohyari in the audition and then started working as a staff musician before tasting success.