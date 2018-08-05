legendary actress Shamim Ara remembered today

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Renowned Pakistani film actress, film producer and film director Shamim Ara was remembered on her second death anniversary today (August 5).

The actress passed away while sleeping in Coma after prolonged illness in London.

She was sick for a long time and was under treatment in a hospital in London since 2010 when she had a brain

hemorrhage.

She was born in 1938 in Ali Garh, India and gave many super hit films of that time. Devdas, Doraha, Bhool, Humraz and Naila were among her best films.

Shamim Ara ‘s distinction hinges on her being the first woman director of the Pakistan film industry. She was honored by Nigar Award for 4 times.

Her acting career came to a halt when she retired as a leading lady in the early 1970s. But that did not stop her from being a part of the Pakistani film industry as she pioneered to produce and direct films on her own.

However, none of those films reached the level of success Shamim Ara had at the height of her acting career.[4] Jaidaad (1959) and Tees Maar Khan (1989) were the only two Punjabi movies in which she performed.

In 1968, she produced her first film Saiqa (1968) which was based on the novel by Razia Butt. The film attracted a large number of viewers especially females.

In 1976, for the first time, she directed film Jeo Aur Jeenay Do (1976). Later she also directed the Diamond Jubilee film Munda Bigra Jaye (1995). Other films she directed include Playboy (1978), Miss Hong Kong (1979), Miss Singapore (1985), Miss Colombo (1984), Lady Smuggler (1987), Lady Commando (1989), Aakhri Mujra (1994), Baita (1994), Haathi Mere Saathi, Munda Bigra Jaye (1995), Hum To Chaley Susral (1996), Miss Istanbul (1996), Hum Kisi Say Kum Nahin (1997), Love 95 (1996)[5] and Pal Do Pal (1999).