Legendary actor, writer Kamal Ahmed Rizvi remembered

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):The 2nd death anniversary of legendary TV and stage actor, Syed Kamal Ahmed Rizvi was observed on Sunday.

According to Private news channel , Rizvi got immense popularity from the TV serial Alf Noon in which he became Allan with his co-starring Actor Nannha.

Mr Rizvi was born in Gaya, Bihar, in 1930. He did his BA from Patna. In 1951, after the partition of the subcontinent, he migrated to Pakistan. Initially, he spent some time in Karachi, and then shifted to Lahore where his penchant for artistic pursuits endeared him to the artist community.

He rubbed shoulders with many literary luminaries, including writer Sadat Hasan Manto.

Mr Rizvi translated several English books into Urdu and wrote for magazines, including a children’s magazine. In the late 1950s, he tried his hand in theater and started writing plays, both original and adaptations.

Some of his popular stage and TV plays are Badshahat Ka Khatma, Julius Caesar, Hum Sub Pagal Hain and Bulaqi Badzaat.In 1965, when Lahore’s television station became operational, he wrote and starred in the satirical drama series Alif Noon.

The drama assumed iconic significance as it, by virtue of humourous and meaningful situations, exposed hypocrisies and double standards that existed in society.

Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, the man behind one of the most celebrated sitcoms of the country Alif Noon died of a heart attack after a prolonged illness in Karachi on 17 Dec 2015 at the age of 85.