Legal experts,masses rejected disqualification of Nawaz Sharif: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal

Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the legal and constitutional experts

and the general public have rejected the disqualification of former

prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court he said that the

questions raised in the review petition by the Sharif family were

very clear. He said that Nawaz Sharif had the right of fair trial

like every Pakistani and he cannot be denied this right.

He said that the people of Pakistan during Nawaz Sharif’s

journey to Lahore on the Grand Trunk Road and in the corner meetings

of NA-120 have rejected the court verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

Talal Chaudhry said that review petition has been filed to

undo the mistakes in the disqualification verdict.

” We are not seeking any favour,we only demand Nawaz Sharif’s

right”,he said.

He said if the deposed judges of the Supreme Court could be

restored after a long march in 2009,why appeal of an elected Prime

Minister cannot be entertained.

Talal Chaudhry said that time has come to make a law for

penalizing those involved in insult of the Parliament.

He said that the PML-N wants to strengthen the institutions

but punishment should not be given to those who make the

constitution but to those who abrogate it.

“If an elected PM can be disqualified on the petition of an

absconder,why he cannot be brought to book,” he remarked.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif implemented the Supreme

Court verdict and relinquished the power for the sake of respect of

the institutions,but he has the right of justice.

Criticising Sheikh Rashid Ahmed,Talal Chaudhry said that he

was not well-versed in English but he files petitions of dozens of

pages which means someone was feeding him.

He said that the PML-N will contest the remnants of Pervez

Musharraf including Sheikh Rashid,Imran Khan and Q-League