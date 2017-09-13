ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal
Chaudhry said on Wednesday that the legal and constitutional experts
and the general public have rejected the disqualification of former
prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to media outside Supreme Court he said that the
questions raised in the review petition by the Sharif family were
very clear. He said that Nawaz Sharif had the right of fair trial
like every Pakistani and he cannot be denied this right.
He said that the people of Pakistan during Nawaz Sharif’s
journey to Lahore on the Grand Trunk Road and in the corner meetings
of NA-120 have rejected the court verdict against Nawaz Sharif.
Talal Chaudhry said that review petition has been filed to
undo the mistakes in the disqualification verdict.
” We are not seeking any favour,we only demand Nawaz Sharif’s
right”,he said.
He said if the deposed judges of the Supreme Court could be
restored after a long march in 2009,why appeal of an elected Prime
Minister cannot be entertained.
Talal Chaudhry said that time has come to make a law for
penalizing those involved in insult of the Parliament.
He said that the PML-N wants to strengthen the institutions
but punishment should not be given to those who make the
constitution but to those who abrogate it.
“If an elected PM can be disqualified on the petition of an
absconder,why he cannot be brought to book,” he remarked.
The minister said that Nawaz Sharif implemented the Supreme
Court verdict and relinquished the power for the sake of respect of
the institutions,but he has the right of justice.
Criticising Sheikh Rashid Ahmed,Talal Chaudhry said that he
was not well-versed in English but he files petitions of dozens of
pages which means someone was feeding him.
He said that the PML-N will contest the remnants of Pervez
Musharraf including Sheikh Rashid,Imran Khan and Q-League
Legal experts,masses rejected disqualification of Nawaz Sharif: Talal Chaudhry
ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal