Leather Manufactures exports increases 11.21 %

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Leather Manufactures exports from the country during first five month of current financial year grew by 11.21% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November 2019, Leather Manufactures worth $227,428 million was exported as compared to the exports of $204,494 million of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 13.34%, about 488 TH.DOZ of Leather Garments valuing $125,714 million exported as compared to the 405 TH.DOZ worth $110,917 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, 2,469 TH.DOZ of Leather Gloves worth $96,900 million were also exported in first quarter of current financial year as compared to the exports of 2,349 TH.DOZ valuing $88,904 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, Other Leather Manufactures exports of the country also recorded positive growth of 3.02%.

Other Leather Manufactures worth $4,814 million was exported as compared to the exports of $4,673 million of same period of last year.