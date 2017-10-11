Leadership, policy, reforms to determine CPEC benefits for Pakistan: Dr Ashfaq

KARACHI, Oct 11 (APP):Veteran economist Dr Ashfaq Hassan said on Wednesday that leadership, policy and reforms would determine the size of benefits that the country would reap from China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was speaking at a seminar organised by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in collaboration with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

According to ISPR, he said China wanted to relocate its industries in Pakistan. He was also of the view that serious efforts were required for the betterment of higher education in Pakistan.

He dismissed that China was likely to become the East India Company. He also rejected that the CPEC was passing through the disputed territory and in order to prove his point he described the history of Karakoram Highway and Mangla Dam.

He was of the view that details of CPEC should be shared with the public or at least the stakeholders.

Dr Farrukh Saleem, another economist and analyst on the occasion talked about threats to economic security within national security matrix. He said that Pakistan needed to focus on economic growth capitalizing on improved security environment.