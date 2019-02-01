Leaders of PPP,PML-N worried due to fear of punishment:Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were looking worried because the fear of punishment as their corruption and money laundering cases being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the leadership of PPP and PML-N were busy during last decade to hide and transferred public money abroad through their money laundering networks.

A huge amount of budget was mention and allocated for the development of the poor in Sindh, but not a single rupee was spent on the poor, he said.

The minister said where goes the developmet budget of the province when people were facing several problem like shortage of medicine ,drinking water, foods and dying with diseases.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government believes on the public money should be spent on the public and its looters should face law of land.

Fawad said the government was trying to bring back the looted money of the people and pursing the corruption and money laundering cases to their logical end.

Replying to a question he said giving subsidy to Hajj was against the basic philosophy of Hajj and added that Hajj and Zakat were obligatory for those Muslims who could afford them.

He further said if the government would give subsidy on Hajj, which mean it would imposes more tax on the poor to manage the expenses of subsidy.