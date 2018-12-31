LCCI for immediate patchwork of damaged city roads

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP):Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)

on Monday urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take

notice of the deteriorating conditions of various city roads and

pass on an immediate order to the concerned authorities to complete patchwork on war-footing.

LCCI Acting President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal

said in medina statement here that Lahore is second largest city of the country and a hub of trade

and industrial activities but its most of the roads are showing a scene of undeveloped village.

They said that potholes and craters on various busy roads of Lahore City have made travel

a huge torment. Unfortunately, the damage is so grave that in some posh areas the roads are

not fit for vehicular traffic, they added.

LCCI office-bearers said that damaged roads of the city have become

a self-explanatory story of the menace of corruption as these roads

were not only intentionally built with poor material by the contractors

but patchwork is also being delayed to grab financial benefits at vast scale.

They said that upper layer of the affected roads was not compacted which resulted in potholes,

craters, erosion and cracks. They said that where patches filled somehow, these have become

speed breakers and are also causing accidents besides causing damage to the vehicles.

They said poor conditions of these roads cause irreparable

damage to the trading goods, to the common vehicles and also make job

of criminal easier. They said that motorists and motorcyclists, who

slow down their vehicles over a pothole, are sometimes intercepted

and deprived of their cash and belongings by the robbers.

LCCI office-bearers said that Chief Minister should take immediate notice of the situation and trigger the concerned authorities. He said that an immediate survey of the affected roads should be conducted and

a state-of-the-art patchwork should be done instead of just filling the potholes.