Lawmakers pay rich tributes to Punjab CM over his hard work

LAHORE, July 16 (APP): Lawmakers and leaders of Pakistan
Muslim League-N Sunday paid rich tributes to Punjab Chief
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif over his hard work.
MPA Majid Zahoor said that the Punjab chief minister had
made special and concerted efforts for the success of
1230-megawatt Haveli Bahadur Shah plant.
He commended the leadership qualities of CM Shehbaz Sharif
with regard to transparency and speedy completion of various
projects in the province.
MPA Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan said that 1320-megawatt Sahiwal
Coal-Power Project will also be completed in a record period
of time.
He said that people were happy over transparency and
speedy completion of the projects in the province, adding
that the credit goes to the government of Pakistan Muslim
League-N.
Senator Najma Hameed said that all projects carried out by
the PML-N government, both in Centre and the province, are
proving fruitful.
She said that ongoing energy projects would be completed
throughout the country well before time.
Talking to APP, PML-N leader and MNA Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal
Bosal said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have shown unprecedented
commitment in completion of Haveli Bahadur Shah gas-power plant
in a record period of time.
He talked about the achievements made in a short period
of time with regard to this plant.
Bosal said that the Punjab government saved Rs 112 billion
in energy projects.
