Lawmakers pay rich tributes to Punjab CM over his hard work

LAHORE, July 16 (APP): Lawmakers and leaders of Pakistan

Muslim League-N Sunday paid rich tributes to Punjab Chief

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif over his hard work.

MPA Majid Zahoor said that the Punjab chief minister had

made special and concerted efforts for the success of

1230-megawatt Haveli Bahadur Shah plant.

He commended the leadership qualities of CM Shehbaz Sharif

with regard to transparency and speedy completion of various

projects in the province.

MPA Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan said that 1320-megawatt Sahiwal

Coal-Power Project will also be completed in a record period

of time.

He said that people were happy over transparency and

speedy completion of the projects in the province, adding

that the credit goes to the government of Pakistan Muslim

League-N.

Senator Najma Hameed said that all projects carried out by

the PML-N government, both in Centre and the province, are

proving fruitful.

She said that ongoing energy projects would be completed

throughout the country well before time.

Talking to APP, PML-N leader and MNA Chaudhry Nasir Iqbal

Bosal said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have shown unprecedented

commitment in completion of Haveli Bahadur Shah gas-power plant

in a record period of time.

He talked about the achievements made in a short period

of time with regard to this plant.

Bosal said that the Punjab government saved Rs 112 billion

in energy projects.