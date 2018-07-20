Lawmaker for level playing filed in elections, ECP asked to conduct fair, free, transparent polls

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Lawmakers here on Friday urged the caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure level playing field for political parties to contest the upcoming election in a fearless

environment and that the Commission had the responsibility to conduct fair, free and transparent polls.

The lawmakers expressed these view in Senate session requisitioned by Leader of the House, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Pervaiz Rasheed, Saadia Abbasi, Saleem Zia, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, Muhammad

Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Najama Hameed, Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo, Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Kalsoom Parveen, Kamran Michael, Dr Asif Kirmani, Rahila Magsi, Nuzhat Sadiq, Sardar Muhamamd Azam Khan Musakhel, Lt Gen ( R ) Abdul Qayyum, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Ayesha Raza Fafooq, Gul Bashra, Chauhdary Tanvir Khan, Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Agha Shahzaib Durrani and Muhahid Hussain Syed.

Initiating the discussion, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi asked country’s institutions to help Election Commission of Pakistan in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. People should be provided congenial atmosphere to choose their representatives in accordance with their wishes.

He alleged that the political parties were not being provided the level playing field. He claimed political workers have been manhandled on July 13, 3018 . Fake cases had been registered against the people like Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on last Friday. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is being pushed to the wall by denying bail to its popular leadership, he said.

Senator Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum said Election Commission should be strengthened further. PML-N had conducted over by 40 elections in last five years. Nobody had risen objections over the results. He said before 2013, bomb blasts were routine affairs. Load-shedding was rampant in the country. PML-N government had restored law and order situation. No go areas of FATA were cleared.

He said caretaker Chief Minister was responsible for manhandling of the protesting PML-N workers on last Friday. He urged the politicians to use decent language against each other.

Senator Mian Attique Shaikh claimed registering over 1,100 FIRs against workers of PML-N. Inspector General Punjab said that the FIRs had been registered against the workers and leaders including Raja Zafarul Haq on violation of election rules. He claimed social media was being used to sabotage the elections. He hoped that free, fair and transparent elections would be held in the country.

Dr Asif Kirmani claimed that only PML-N was being targeted as its workers are being harassed. PML-N was being pushed to the wall by instituting fake case against their leadership. He claimed continuing vehement struggle for ensuring genuine democracy in the country and not accepting what he said pseudo leadership.

Aishya Raza Farooq urged conducting not only free, fair general elections that could also be termed as fair by observers and opponents. She claimed only one party is being promoted and provided opportunities to run the campaign and PML-N was being targeted.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said a political party had staged sit-in in front of Parliament House alleging the rigging in elections of the year 2013. However their allegations were not proved and rejected by Supreme Court subsequently as the Supreme Court had declared that the elections were fair and transparent.

Participating in the discussions on law and order situation in Senate here Friday, he said that the international media is also alleging pre-poll rigging was being continued in the country. He claimed that several PML-N leaders were being pressurize to leave the party. He said that the media trial of political leadership of PML-N was being continued, adding that if the results of the upcoming election were managed, the situation of the country could be turned worst.

Senator Ms Saadia Abbasi said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had returned

Pakistan leaving behind their ailing wife and mother for the nation. He claimed that PML-N will win the upcoming election with thumping majority.

Nuzhat Sadiq asked the caretaker government and ECP to ensure conducive atmosphere to all the political parties in the upcoming elections. He said PML-N will win the upcoming elections.

Muhsahid Hussain Sayed said that on page 171 of the judgment of Accountability Count, Muhammad Nawaz had been acquitted. He said that the murder of justice had been done in the judgment.

It was brave decision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan. Mushahid Hussain Syed said warm welcome had been accorded by the people of the country to Nawaz Sharif on arrival from London on last Friday.

He said that the caretaker government had failed to deliver; they are playing the role of post office

only. He asked all political parties to be ready to bring amendments in constitution to abolish the caretaker system. “Freedom of press and free election go together,” he added.

Rana Mqbool Ahmed asked for constitution of high powered committee to probe the misbehavior with Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif at Lahore airport.

Syed Shibli Faraz said that another committee had been constituted to make the amendments to empower Election Commission of Pakistan. He asked political parties claiming the rigging in the

upcoming elections to come with evidence rather than hurling mere allegations. “My party will go with

you to Election Commission of Pakistan if you have any evidences of rigging in the upcoming elections.”

Mushtaq Ahmed Khan asked the ECP and caretaker government to ensure free, fair and

transparent elections. It was unfortunate that the ECP and caretaker government had failed to conduct fair elections.

Senator Ms Nighat Mirza said that all political parties should be given fair chance to contest the ensuing election.

Senator Muhammad Sarwar said his party desires free, fair, transparent and imperial elections. He said that from day one, his party had been demanding to strengthen institutions. It was unfortunate that PML-N was stopped to welcome his leader on July 13 (Friday). “If there had been the government of my party on the return of Nawaz Sharif, we surely had avoided placing containers to stop people to welcome

their leader ,” he said.

He said “ being a member of PTI, I asked the caretaker government to ensure level playing field to all political parties as the rigging could prove disastrous for the country,” he added.