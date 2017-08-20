ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Sunday
said law and order situation of Karachi was improved to a great extent due
to operation in the city.
Incidents of terrorism, target killing, street crimes and extortion
had decreased in the metropolitan city, he said talking to a private news
channel.
He said that he was striving to facilitate the masses to provide
clean drinking water, cleanness of Karachi and improve industrial
sector.
Muhammad Zubair said Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf was responsible for
worsen law and order situation in Karachi in the past.
Law & order situation of Karachi improved to great extend: Zubair
ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Sunday