Law & order situation of Karachi improved to great extend: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Sunday

said law and order situation of Karachi was improved to a great extent due

to operation in the city.

Incidents of terrorism, target killing, street crimes and extortion

had decreased in the metropolitan city, he said talking to a private news

channel.

He said that he was striving to facilitate the masses to provide

clean drinking water, cleanness of Karachi and improve industrial

sector.

Muhammad Zubair said Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf was responsible for

worsen law and order situation in Karachi in the past.