Law and justice commission of Pakistan amendment bill 2017 presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):The bill further to amend the law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Ordinance, 1979 [The

law and justice Commission of Pakistan] presented in the National Assembly here

on Thursday.

The bill was moved by the Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood

Bashir Virk.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Revenue and Economic Affairs

Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan also presented the

annual report of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the

State of Pakistan’s economy for the year 2016-17 as required by section 9 (2) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956.