Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in lives of Capital’s dwellers: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the launching of a modern-tech mobile application would bring a revolution in the lives of the dwellers of Federal Capital after getting various online services at their doorstep.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the mobile App here at the PM Office, he said after its implementation in the Federal Capital it would be replicated across the country.

The Islamabad Administration would provide 43 different online services through facility in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The prime minister appreciated the launch of the service and said the provision of such of facilities to the people at their doorstep would take Pakistan into the 21 Century.

He said unfortunately no facilities were provided to the common people in the past and they were compelled to run from one door to other or stand in long queues for getting basic services.

The Capital Development Authority chairman briefed the prime minister about the App and services. There were eight clicks and 43 services in the App.

He said in pursuance of the prime minister’s directive, the services would be provided to the residents online by utilizing the latest information technology.

The objective for the launch of the App was to facilitate the residents without visiting the offices concerned and avoiding the long queues, he added.