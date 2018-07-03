Launching ceremony of 32 tons BP Tug being built for Pakistan Navy held at KS&EW

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Launching Ceremony of 32 Tons Bollard Pull (BP) Tug PNT NIAZ being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW).

Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, Commander Coastal Command (COMCOAST) graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

KS&EW has so far constructed 24 Tugs ranging from 10-40 Tons BP for its customers.

This Tug has 34 meters overall length, with displacement of 481 Tons and maximum speed of 12 knots, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The Chief Guest in his address appreciated Pakistan Navy and KS&EW for their valuable contribution towards attaining goal of self reliance in Shipbuilding as this is the third tug of the same series for Pakistan Navy being indigenously constructed by Karachi Shipyard.

He said that Pakistan Navy was continuously entrusting Karachi Shipyard with the new projects and latest in the line were 2 x Frigates which were likely to be signed soon.

Highlighting the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the Naval Headquarters was pursuing the establishment of a new shipyard at Gwadar which has already been approved by the Federal Government.

Earlier MD KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome address said that Karachi Shipyard was fully cognizant and completely aligned with the goals set forth by the Government and Pakistan Navy of pursuing self-reliance in defence shipbuilding industry.

“This 32 Tons Bollard Pull Tug is a testimony of our commitment to this daunting challenge. While highlighting current production activities of KS&EW” he said, adding that presently 6 x shipbuilding projects were simultaneously being constructed at KS&EW.

He also expressed his profound gratitude for Ministry of Defence Production and Pakistan Navy for their continued support and patronage.

The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from GoP, Pakistan Navy, corporate sector and KS&EW.