The visit of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to Afghanistan was postponed on Thursday citing security reasons, the media wing of the Parliament House announced.

The Speaker was to head a nine-member delegation to Kabul on the special invitation of his counterpart Chairman Wolsi Jirga Afghanistan Mir Rehman Rahmani, aimed at enhancing people to people contacts.

The delegation comprised Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan, MNAs Shandan Gulzaar, Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh, Sajid Khan, Maulana Salauddin Ayubi, Gul Dad Khan, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Secretary National Assembly.

Prior to his visit the Speaker in a brief message said he looked forward to closer ties with the people of Afghanistan.