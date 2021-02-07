ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Pakistan on Sunday expressing firm resolve to fight terrorism said the report of UN Analytical and Monitoring Team (UNMT) vindicated the country’s longstanding position on threats posed by terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in responce to media queries on release of the 27th UNMT report mentioned the threats posed to Pakistan and the region by groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), Hizb-ul-Ahrar (HuA) and their affiliates, based in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan, in the past, has drawn attention of the international community to the support provided to TTP and its affiliates by the hostile intelligence agencies,” the FO Spokesperson said

One of the results of that support was the merger of JuA, HuA, and other splinter groups of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) with TTP in Afghanistan last year.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan had also raised the issue of cross border attacks carried out by TTP on security forces deployed on its side of the border.

“Pakistan acknowledges UNMT’s efforts in exposing the hostile agencies’ sponsored collusion of anti-Pakistan elements in Afghanistan,” he said.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan expected that a dedicated effort would be launched by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Resolute Support Mission (RSM) to neutralise this threat emanating from Afghanistan.