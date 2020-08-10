President-elect of United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, here on Monday.
The two sides discussed issue of Jammu and Kashmir, agenda of upcoming 75th session of UNGA, global situation of coronavirus pandemic.
UNGA President-elect, FM hold meeting at MoFA
