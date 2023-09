UK Secretary of State calls PM to condemn terrorist attacks, express solidarity with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday received a telephone call from Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly.

The UK foreign secretary condemned the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu and condoled the loss of innocent lives, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and hoped for speedy recovery of those injured.

The prime minister thanked Secretary Cleverly and the United Kingdom for their expression of solidarity and reiterated his government’s firm resolve to bring those responsible to justice and wipe out the menace of terrorism.