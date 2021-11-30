Youth’s needs to be mainstreamed in climate process: Amin

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said the future of youth was at stake due to increasing global environmental degradation and they should be mainstreamed in the major climate process.

Addressing the Post-COP-26 Glasgow discussion held here organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), the SAPM shed light on the achievements made by the country at the global climate change moot and its international agreements aimed at addressing climate change and biodiversity conservation.

Amin said the country’s delegation at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) was headed by him that also set up an attractive pavilion at the platform.

“Our pavilion has been the busiest one at the COP-26 that attracted many international stakeholders to attend our sideline meetings,” he added.

The SAPM mentioned that the delegation organized 25 sideline events with one of the most senior panelists on board during the discussion and also held 50 bilateral meetings where the delegation under his leadership met heads of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), ministers of various countries and others.

He underscored that the Country Statement delivered by him at COP-26 was well-received by the world. “We highlighted in the Statement that being less than one percent emitter of greenhouse gases (GHGs), Pakistan is facing massive impacts of climate change and has become fed up of international talks rather demands the world make practical actions,” he added.

Amin noted that the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation and Recharge Pakistan initiatives were put forward in the country statement.

He informed that the country signed various agreements particularly with the UAE on environmental collaboration, MOU with ADB to figure out Coal Power Plants’ phase-out, agreements with the German and British governments, and also with the US on methane emissions reduction pledge.

Apart from all these, he said Pakistan won two acknowledgments of Climate Champions by UNEP and Nature Champion by UK government along with various other countries for reviving green cover and ecosystems at a promising pace.

Moreover, he said Pakistan was made a member of eight important committees that would drive the negotiations at the next COP-27, it was also reelected as Vice President of the Conference.

“Pakistan is also given the honor to chair the Asia Pacific and G-77 plus China group meeting in the next year which is very important for us,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese said there was a need to be aware of public opinion for better climate action in a more proactive manner.

He said the climate change was affecting everyday life and was a common problem not of the government alone that demanded a holistic response.

One of the achievements of COP-26 was that the youth was included in the climate debate and negotiations which were propitious.

President, Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Ambassador Nadeem Riaz told APP that COP-26 was considered to be an international platform to derive convincing decisions and understandings to be made by the biggest polluters in the world.

However, the outcomes were not that satisfactory where the developing countries like Pakistan facing the maximum brunt of global warming and environmental degradation needed the support of the developed countries to mitigate climate change and enhance its resilience.