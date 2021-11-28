Prime Minister to inaugurate Al-Qadir university :Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Al-Qadir University to promote research among youth.

In a tweet, he said young people would be imparted religious education, modern sciences, Sufism, mysticism and high moral values in the university.

کینسر کے مفت علاج کے لئے لاہور،پشاور اور( کراچی میں زیر تعمیر ) ہسپتال، نمل یونیورسٹی اور اب وزیراعظم عمران خان پاکستان کی پہلی عظیم درسگاہ القادر یونیورسٹی کا آغاز کررہے ہے جہاں نوجوانوں کوجدیدعصری علوم کی تعلیم کےساتھ دینی تعلیم،تصوف اور اعلی اخلاقی اقدارسے روشناس کروایا جائےگا pic.twitter.com/nETDkiKxWT — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) November 28, 2021

He recalled that Prime minister Imran Khan has already established Namal University to provide high quality training and employable skills, so that the youth of the district could earn a decent living.

The prime minister has also established cancer hospitals in Lahore, Peshawar and (under construction in Karachi) for providing free treatment to the deserving cancer patients.