Pakistan interested in strong linkages, learning from best CPA practices: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate of Pakistan Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that Pakistan was interested in the development of strong linkages and learning from the best practices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

The leader of the House in Senate said this in a meeting with CPA Deputy Secretary-General Jarvis Matiya in London the other day, heading a six-member Senate delegation.

The other members of the delegation included Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Zarqa Suharwardy, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri and Senator Danesh Kumar.

The two sides discussed prospects of enhancing cooperation and capacity building.

Honoured to meet the Senate of Pakistan delegation headed by the Leader of the House, Senate of Pakistan,Dr Shahzad Waseem and the Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK H.E Moazzam Ahmed Khan.We discussed collaboration between @CPA_Secretariat and the Pakistan legislature @dswpti pic.twitter.com/XFKqfwC8lP — jarvis matiya (@jarvismatiya) November 26, 2021

Dr. Shahzad emphasised that they would very much appreciate CPA’s technical assistance in the development and implementation of the Strategic Plan for the Senate of Pakistan.

The delegation conveyed Pakistan’s efforts and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s drive on climate change.

They also urged CPA to work with Pakistan on issues related to gender equality, woman empowerment and mental health issues.

CPA Deputy Secretary-General Jarvis Matiya lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project and termed it a commendable success story.

The CPA dignitaries were extended an invitation to visit Pakistan which they accepted. Jarvis offered Pakistani delegation, CPA online academy courses for parliamentarians and sharing of CPA strategic plan for 2022.