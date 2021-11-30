No match of PM’s public-centric priorities with PMLN leadership’s preferences: Gill

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said there was no match of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s public–centric and welfare-oriented priorities with the preferences of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Safdar.

“On the one hand, Imran Khan is inaugurating another world university in the country, while on the other hand Maryam Safdar and Captain Safdar are threatening to bring video and audio of peoples’ private lives in the market,” he said in a tweet.

He said there was a significant difference between the priorities of PM Imran and Maryam Safdar.

The SAPM said they [PML-N leadership] were busy in carrying out all kinds of ‘sabotage activities] just to protect their ill-gotten money and assets.

He said it was unfortunate that they were leaking everything in support of the fake audio/video statement, except presenting receipts of their build-up assets in the country and abroad.

He said it was unfortunate that the PML-N leadership was not giving answer to justify their properties in London, but kept telling lies on each and every issue.