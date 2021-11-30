MoCC, foodpanda ink MOU to encourage non-plastic, eco-friendly packaging in restaurants

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and food panda, online food and grocery delivery platform, on Tuesday, inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote the reduction of polythene or plastic bag use in restaurants through industrial partnership.

The MOU was signed by the senior officials of the Ministry and foodpanda global parent-Delivery Heri here at the MoCC in the presence of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

As per the MOU, foodpanda would create awareness within the restaurant industry to discontinue the use of polythene bags and for reduction of plastic waste in the pilot cities of Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) Phase-I and Phase-II based on priorities mutually established with the MoCC. Under the CGPI initiative, 35 quantifiable indicators of solid and liquid waste management, cleanliness, and plantation would be gauged in the cities to trigger a healthy competition leading to eco-friendly cities.

The foodpanda would also launch two campaigns every year each for six months to target the restaurant industry with the aim to set goals for reducing material waste, to adopt recyclable or compostable packaging, where the two campaigns would focus on green and sustainable packaging.

Moreover, foodpanda would also create awareness among the citizens about the climate change challenges and encourage climate-conscious citizenship by introducing incentives for customers upon the usage of green packaging like green customer cards, badges to customers upon return of the packaging material, etc., where the target would be to control waste.

As part of the MOU, foodpanda would encourage its global parent to include Pakistan in its sustainable packaging initiative so that the country could also benefit from the adoption of earth-friendly packaging, especially for its grocery vertical pandamart.

It also included that as a good corporate citizen, foodpanda would organize tree-plantation campaigns in two cities each year-one on 23rd March (Republic Day) and the other on 14th August (Independence Day).