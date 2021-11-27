Farrukh condemns terrorists attack on check post in N. Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday strongly condemned attack on the check post of security forces in Datta Khail,North Waziristan.

In a statement, Farrukh Habib said that the attack on the check post was cowardly act of the terrorists.

Paying tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland, he said that the armed forces and security agencies were fully determined to completely root out the scourge of terrorism from the soil of Pakistan.