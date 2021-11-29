09 more deaths recorded due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 13,738 with 176 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 09 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours.

All 09 corona patients died in the hospital during past 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa followed by Punjab. Out of the total 09 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 01 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 20 percent, Peshawar 16 percent, Islamabad 11 percent and Lahore 09 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Multan 30 percent, Swabi 23 percent, Sargodha 18 percent and Gujrat 13 percent.

Around 104 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 29,530 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 3,081 in Sindh, 14,018 in Punjab, 8,775 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,922 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 325 in Balochistan, 269 in GB, and 140 in AJK.

Around 1,241,909 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,284,365 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,554, Balochistan 33,479, GB 10,411, ICT 10,7661, KP 179,961, Punjab 443,014 and Sindh 475,285.

About 28,718 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,621 have perished in Sindh, while 13, 019 out of which 03 died in hospital on Sunday. However, 5, 838 had died in KP where 05 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 953 in ICT out of which one died in hospital on Sunday, Balochistan 359, GB 186, AJK 742.

A total of 21,943,198 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 966 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.