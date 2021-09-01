Tax collection target of Rs 5,829 bln to be ‘comfortably achieved’: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed confidence that the government would easily achieve the target of annual tax collection by Federal Board of Revenue of Rs 5,829 billion. “At present rate, annual collection target of Rs.5,829 billion will be comfortably achieved InshaAllah,” he wrote in a tweet. The prime minister termed it a ‘good news’ for tax collection. He mentioned that FBR collected Rs.850 billion during July and August 2021, exceeding its own target figure by 23 percent. He said the tax collection reflected the growth of 51 percent in revenue over the same period last year.\9329/1/2021 12:56:25 PM