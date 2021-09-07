Taliban announces caretaker set up, Akhund to head govt.

KABUL, (Afghanistan) Sep 7 (APP): Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for Taliban, Tuesday announced the newly caretaker Afghan government, saying that Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund would be the head of the state, assisted by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy.

Addressing a presser, the Taliban spokesperson also announced different portfolios of the cabinet including Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi as foreign minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani as interior minister, Molvi Muhammad Yaqub as minister for defence and Haji Esa as petroleum minister etc.

He said it was an caretaker set up which could be reshuffled later on.

Mujahid further said that they were confronted with different issues like poverty and economy and stressed upon all Afghans to work for the peace, stability and prosperity of Afghanistan.