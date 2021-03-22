ISLAMABAD, March 22 (APP): Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz have wished Prime Minister Khan an early recovery from COVID-19.

The Saudi King and the Crown Prince sent cables to Prime Minister Imran Khan after his infection with the novel coronavirus, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince wished the Prime Minster “permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery,” the SPA said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.