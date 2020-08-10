Resolution of Jammu & Kashmir must for regional peace, says UNGA president-elect at joint presser with FM

UNGA president-elect Volkan Bozkir on Monday supported the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir through peaceful means in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

He was speaking at a joint press stakeout with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Political and diplomatic channels need to be used for resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute: UNGA president-elect.

Pakistan’s priority areas to be highlighted at upcoming 75th UNGA session in September will be Jammu and Kashmir, situation amid coronavirus pandemic, climate change and Islamophobia: FM Qureshi