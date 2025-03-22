Recharge Pakistan initiative to mitigate climate induced risks: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government’s Recharge Pakistan initiative was working to mitigate climate-induced flood risks and reduce drought impacts through ecosystem-based adaptation.

In a message on World Water Day observed on March 22, he said, “Meanwhile, through our Living Indus initiative we are implementing 25 priority interventions—from promoting nature-based agriculture and restoring the Indus delta to curbing industrial pollution and investing in green infrastructure.”

He said, “Today, as the world marks World Water Day 2025 under the theme “Glacier Preservation”, we are reminded of the critical role glaciers play in sustaining our planet’s freshwater supplies and of the grave challenges we face in protecting this essential resource.”

“Water is the cornerstone of life; fundamental to our economies, our food systems, and our environment. Yet, this life-sustaining resource is under unprecedented stress,” he added.

He said, “Nearly half of the global population experiences water scarcity for at least part of the year. Billions remain without access to clean drinking water, while water pollution continues to rise at alarming levels. Our wetlands are disappearing three times faster than our forests.This is no longer a distant threat. It is a global crisis that demands immediate and collective action.”

The prime minister said, “Pakistan is no stranger to these challenges. As a country deeply dependent on its glaciers, rivers, and aquifers, we are witnessing the accelerating impact of climate change and population pressures on our water resources. The catastrophic floods of 2022 continue to cast a long shadow, having caused enormous damage to our irrigation systems and affected millions of lives and livelihoods.”

At the same time, droughts pose an equally serious threat—with nearly 80% of our land categorized as arid or semi-arid, and 30% of our population directly affected by drought-like conditions, he noted.

He said Pakistan was among the ten countries most vulnerable to climate change. Our average temperatures are projected to rise faster than the global average, he added.

“Over three-quarters of our water resources originate outside our borders. That is why Pakistan attaches great importance to transboundary water cooperation. In that backdrop, effective implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty is critical for Pakistan’s water security,” he continued.

He said, “On this World Water Day, let us reaffirm our resolve to preserve our glaciers, protect our water resources, and work together for a resilient, water-secure future—for our people, our region, and our planet.”