Rapid growth of digital payments, financial innovation, essential parts of Pakistan’s expanding digital economy: PM

8
ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, said that the rapidly growing pace of digital payments and financial innovation were essential parts of Pakistan’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

A delegation of World Liberty Financial USA led by Zachary Witkoff, Chief Executive Officer called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister shared his vision for digital Pakistan aimed at increased connectivity, access, transparency and openness for the citizens.

The prime minister appreciated the growing international interest in Pakistan’s digital financial markets and noted with deep sense of satisfaction that the country’s was fast becoming part of global digital finance.

Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Finance Muhamamd Aurangzeb, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and Chairman Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority Bilal Bin Saqib also attended the meeting.

Zachary Witkoff showed keen interest to engage with Pakistan for a secure and transparent digital payment infrastructure, including innovations in cross-border settlement and foreign exchange processes.

He lauded Pakistan’s policy framework which was helping to position the country as a leading contender in the global digital finance landscape.

He expressed keen desire to further deepen engagement with Pakistan to explore next-generation digital payment and cross-border finance innovations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and CDF & COAS Syed Asim Munir witnessing signing of MoU between the Government of Pakistan and SC Financial Technologies LLC, an affiliated entity of World Liberty Financial, regarding digital payment architectures for cross border transactions while Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and CEO World Liberty Financial Mr. Zachary Witkoff signing on behalf of the respective sides, Islamabad, 14 January 2026.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and CDF/COAS Syed Asim Munir later witnessed signing of MoU between the Government of Pakistan and SC Financial Technologies LLC, an affiliated entity of World Liberty Financial, to enable structured dialogue and technical understanding around emerging digital payment architectures for cross border transactions.

 

Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb and CEO World Liberty Financial Zachary Witkoff signed the MoU on behalf of the respective sides.

