Qureshi, Saudi FM exchange views on Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan and on the other issues of bilateral importance.

During the telephonic conversation, the foreign minister underlined that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

He expressed hope that Afghan parties would work for an inclusive political settlement to ensure sustainable peace and security in the country and the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as the current Chair of the OIC Summit, for convening the OIC’s Extraordinary Meeting at the level of Permanent Representatives on 22 August 2021 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi also apprised his Saudi counterpart of Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of personnel and staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, the two foreign ministers reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during the visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan in July 2021.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing momentum in bilateral relations, the they agreed further to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides also agreed to continue close collaboration on all issues of common interest.