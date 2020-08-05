Qureshi India

Pakistan to have no choice but to retaliate if India indulges in any misadventure: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that Pakistan was not in favour of aggression, but was fully prepared and would retaliate effectively if India indulged in any misadventure.

“If there is any misadventure, we will not have any choice but to retaliate. The world should understand that Pakistan will have to react,” Qureshi said in an interview with a private television channel.

To a question, the Foreign Minister did not rule out the possibility of any misadventure by India to divert attention from its internal situation.

“Anything or any drama can be expected from India’s Modi government which is desperate and adventurist. But Insha Allah we are ready and prepared to respond effectively,” he remarked.