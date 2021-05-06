ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday expressing grief over the death of Kashmiri leader Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said India could not suppress the spirit of independence by imprisoning the Hurriyat leadership.

The president said Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died in Indian custody, rendered invaluable services towards the struggle of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He said India was continuing with its state-terrorism and brutal tactics and called upon the government of India to immediately release the detained Hurriyat leadership and other innocent Kashmiris.

President Alvi urged the United Nations and the international community to take note of the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The international community must fulfill its pledges and responsibilities regarding Kashmir, he said.