President stresses shifting to value-added exports for revenue growth

– President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for value-addition of the country’s exports to attract international market and increase revenue.

– He was addressing at the International Rawal Expo Virtual Conference, organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

– The President said textile and rice were the top level exports of Pakistan and could become main driver of growth in the country’s overall exports.

– He emphasized on ease-of-doing business and a fair dealing system between traders and buyers for economic stability.