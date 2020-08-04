President says tech-based governance important for rapid development

• President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said the system of governance based on innovative technology can lead to rapid development of the country.





• The President expressed these views while inaugurating the two-day ‘1st COMSTECH Showcasing of Artificial Intelligence

and IoT Products & Services’ here at the COMSTECH.





• President Alvi said data was the ‘new gold’ of contemporary age and stressed using it along with analysis in sectors of public importance, including health, education and industry.





• The President terms three stages important in making difference in the field of Artificial Intelligence, including concept and innovation, translating it into product and marketing.



