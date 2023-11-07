President pays tribute to martyred troops of Tirah operation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their lives during the operation in Tirah area of ​​Khyber.

The president paid tribute to Lt Col Muhammad Hassan Haider, Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafiq Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir for sacrificing their lives for the nation.

“The sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and terrorism will come to an end,” he said.

He termed martyrs the pride of the nation.

The president extended condolences to the family of the martyred troops and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant an elevated place for their souls.

By Shumaila Andleeb

