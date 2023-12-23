President extends condolences to bereaved families of Shuhada

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed condolences with the bereaved families of Shuhada of Pakistan Army who laid down their lives in North Waziristan and Balochistan.

During separate telephonic conversations with the bereaved families, he expressed his sympathies, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

These personnel of Pak Army had embraced shahadat on 22 November in Razmak, North Waziristan and on 3 November in Pasni, Balochistan.

The president paid tribute to Lance Naik Ahsan Badshah, Lance Naik Sajjad and Lance Naik Pardam Wali.

On behalf of entire nation, he paid tribute to their sacrifices.

The president also prayed for their high ranks and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.