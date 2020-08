Latest News President Dr Arif Alvi addresses Parliament’s joint session

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday addressed the joint session of the Parliament, marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year. The President had convened the joint session as per his powers under Article 54(1) of the Constitution. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and parliamentarians attended the session.