ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday conferred Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military) on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces Major General Yousef A. Al Hnaity.
The President decorated Jordan’s military chief at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
A citation on the occasion read that the Jordanian military chief was awarded in recognition of his services for strengthening Pak-Jordan ties.
Senior government and military officials attended the event.