President appoints Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appointed Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan, said an official notification issued on Friday.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said Justice Sardar Tariq Masood would perform his responsibilities as acting chief justice during the period Justice Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, remains abroad.

The appointment has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 180 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the notification said.

Published
Categorized as Latest News

By Shumaila Andleeb

Shumaila Andleeb; Senior Reporter at Associated Press of Pakistan; covering the beats of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Office, and Special Assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services