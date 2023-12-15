President appoints Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appointed Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan, said an official notification issued on Friday.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said Justice Sardar Tariq Masood would perform his responsibilities as acting chief justice during the period Justice Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, remains abroad.

The appointment has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 180 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the notification said.