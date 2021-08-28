Indian police brutally baton charged protesting farmers in Karnal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Indian police force in Karnal, Haryana, Saturday resorted to brutally baton charge the protesting farmers, leading to tense situation.

The famers’ union asked more protestors to join them and block the national highways in Haryana till all the arrested farmers were freed.

According to media reports, Indian police came down heavy on protesting farmers at Bastara toll plaza, severely beating them.

Breaking news live updates: Farmers in Haryana block highways after police lathicharge protesters https://t.co/XtIlb9mZeK — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) August 28, 2021

Afterwards, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SMK), the famers’ union, called for complete blockage of the highways in and around of Haryana.

Drashan Pal of SKM said that hundreds of famers who had been protesting peacefully, were arrested after a brutal attack by the police force.

In a video message posted on Facebook account, Pal demanded their release.

This is not Afghanistan ..

This is New India ..

Police did lathi charge on protesting farmers at Karnal, Haryana.

Why is silent protesting a crime in India? Now this 5 time Police Did lathi charge#FarmersProtest #किसान_विरोधी_भाजपा#किसान_विरोधी_खट्टर #9MonthsOfFarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/E1hkvSPspq — G😊S😍 (@gur903) August 28, 2021

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union Gurnam Singh Chaduni, has meanwhile, appealed to farmers to keep blocking roads till release of all the arrested people.

The SKM has, earlier in the day, asked the protestors to keep blocking roads till evening.