PM wishes good luck to Green Shirts in match against India

ISLAMABAD, Oct 14 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday wished good luck to Pakistan Cricket Team in their ICC World Cup match against host India, being played today at Ahmedabad.
“Best of luck to our cricket team for today’s match against India! May you play with determination, skill, and the unwavering fighting spirit that you’re known for,” the prime minister posted on X.
He further said that the entire nation was behind the national team and would be cheering for them.
“Let’s bring it home,” he added.

