ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan’s first ‘Smart Forest’ today (Wednesday) by planting a tree in Rakh Jhok Forest, Sheikhupura.

Rakh Jhok Forest is a project of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) covering 24,000 kanals of land.

It will be the first smart forest in Pakistan to be equipped with technology sensors and surveillance systems.

Technology giant Huawei will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to become a smart partner in the project.