ISLAMABAD, March 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed all federal secretaries to visit Balochistan to monitor and resolve the problems of the people on priority.

The Prime Minister took the decision to effectively address the sense of deprivation of the people of Balochistan.

He asked the federal secretaries to pay the visit at least once a month and resolve issues related to their ministries, divisions and departments.

The federal secretaries in consultation with Chief Secretary Balochistan will chalk out a visit programme and keep the Prime Minister’s Office informed in this regard.

Following their visits, the secretaries will send a detailed report regularly to the Prime Minister’s Office.