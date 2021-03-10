ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government, in order to protect the poor people from inflation and price-hike will initiate a program of providing direct subsidy to 30 million families – around half of country’s population from June this year.

He said this while launching the “Koi Bhuka Na Soye” program under which the poor and laborer classes would be provided with free meal boxes twice a day in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.