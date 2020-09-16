PM lauds inking of PTV, PBC agreement to promote cricket in the country

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the inking of an agreement between Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Cricket Board was a positive development that would encourage sporting activity in the country.

He called for professional talent hunting and its “polishing” to lead the in the world of sports and lauded the Australian “system” which encourages emerging of talented youth and said it was one of the best in the world.

If Pakistan improves its “system” of finding and training really skilled youth, they cannot be beaten by anyone,

Imran Khan was addressing at an MoU signing ceremony here at the PM House after witnessing the Signing of Agreements between Pakistan Television, Pakistan Cricket Board and Cable Operators regarding Pakistan Cricket Broadcast and Cable Distribution Rights at a Ceremony.