PM lauds FWO, NHA as flood-hit Bahrain-Kalam road reopens for traffic

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said as per promised with the locals during his visit to Kalam, the traffic on the Bahrain-Kalam road had been restored after its post-flood repair on priority.

“During my visit to Kalam, as promised to the flood victims and local and international tourists stranded in Kalam, the road from Bahrain to Kalam has been restored and opened for traffic today,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister lauded the efforts of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), National Highway Authority (NHA) and12 Corps for effectively carrying out maintenance work on the road.

“FWO, NHA and 11 Corps officials are commendable for maintaining the road on priority basis despite difficult conditions,” he said.